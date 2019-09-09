Outreach group packs up boxes of food for hurricane victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALVO, N.C -- Relief poured into the Outer Banks in the form of boxes filled with food, water, toiletries, and cleaning supplies. Those boxes are going towards those residents heavily impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The boxes were packed up by Lifeline Outreach OBX in Salvo. Outreach President and Pastor Wade Weigel was at the helm of the effort and said the boxes have brought tears to people's eyes.

“A three-year-old child crying because they actually got protein bars and snack bars," Weigel explained, "pastors of other churches that have come back to say ‘you would not believe how appreciative families are.'”

The outreach handed out 100 boxes so far. The items were donated from residents and businesses.

“This is not a new process for us nor is it our first rodeo," Weigel said. "We continually source food donations and relationships with organizations that come along and partner with us to make sure that we have food coming in consistently.”

It does not just stop there. They are also cooking meals for the residents and the emergency crews, "until the situation has smoothed out and people’s electricity is restored, the relief workers have gone back home.”"

It is that Outer Banks hospitality Weigel says anyone can expect.

“You’ll know that in times like this we’ll pull together and word and it’s situations like this that bring the best in people," He said.

Anyone who is interested in donating or helping out can reach Lifeline Outreach OBX through its Facebook page . You can also contact the outreach at (252) 489-0306.