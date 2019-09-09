September 21st Old Dominion at UVA football game to kick off at 7 p.m., air on ESPN2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the start time for Virginia’s Sept. 21 home football game against Old Dominion. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and will begin at 7 p.m.

It’s the first ever meeting between the two programs and the first of three scheduled games between the Monarchs and Cavaliers.

The Old Dominion home football game is Youth Day at Scott Stadium and the first 2,000 youth in attendance (grades 8 and below) will receive a Cavman bobblehead.

ODU has a bye this weekend, while Virginia hosts Florida State.

Single-game pricing for the Old Dominion game (Sept. 21 – Youth Day) is $15 to $50. Tickets may be purchased online at VirginiaSports.com. Tickets may also be ordered over the phone or in-person Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall. The ticket office phone number is (800) 542-8821.