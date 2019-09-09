Norfolk Police investigate after a male suspect is shot, 2 women are assaulted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk have confirmed that a man was shot and two women were assaulted Sunday evening. And that the man is being considered a suspect.

According to the police, the assault and shooting reportedly both happened in the 1500 block of Bunsen Drive.

One of the two women has serious injuries from the assault, which police are calling "blunt force trauma injuries."

The male suspect was shot once in the torso, according to police. His injuries are serious.

Police added that the victims and the suspect were known to each other. All three were taken to a hospital in the area for their injuries.

There is no further information available at this time.

