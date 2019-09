Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With the 100th NFL season underway, fans looking to get the ultimate NFL experience now have a chance to get even closer to the action. Hall of Fame running back and three-time Super Bowl Champion Emmitt Smith shares how you can train and live like an NFL star in the Marriott Bonvoy Combine Masterclass.

For more information visit moments.marriottbonvoy.com.