Newport News Police searching for man accused of robbing SunTrust Bank

Posted 4:11 pm, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:08PM, September 9, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is looking for a man who they say robbed the SunTrust Bank in the 11800 block of Canon Boulevard Monday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:11 p.m. It was originally reported as a hold-up alarm and was immediately upgraded to a robbery.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man who is approximately 5’5″ tall and was wearing a white shirt and a blue/grey ball cap. He was also said to have a scruffy beard.

A firearm was implied, but not displayed during the robbery, authorities said. He then took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank.

No one was hurt during this incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

