× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Severe storms possible today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Severe storm threat to start the week… Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning, mainly inland. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. The highest rain chances will be this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with heavy downpours and gusty winds. Highs will reach the low 80s today, near normal for this time of year but it will be muggy.

Skies will gradually clear out tomorrow. We will see leftover clouds and a few showers in the morning with more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will return to near 80. Sunshine will continue for Wednesday and we will warm to the mid 80s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs climbing to near 90. Another round of showers and storms will move in for the end of the work week.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 9th

1927 Heavy Rain: 3.42″ Richmond

2011 Rainfall Totals Tropical Storm Lee after 4 days range 2-7 inches.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Gabrielle moving over open waters of the Atlantic. Gabrielle is centered about 1225 miles west of the Azores and moving north at 15 mph. A turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected by Monday night, and a northeast motion at an even faster forward speed is expected on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected through Monday morning, but a weakening trend is likely to begin by Monday

evening. Gabrielle is expected to become an extratropical low by Tuesday night.

A weak area of low pressure, associated with a tropical wave, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Windward Islands. Some slow development of this system is possible during the next few days before upper-level winds become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation. This system is expected to move generally west across the tropical Atlantic Ocean during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

Disorganized cloudiness and showers located a few hundred miles north and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands are associated with a surface trough interacting with an upper-level low. Strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent the development of this system during the next few days while it moves WNW to the north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico. However, environmental conditions could become a little more favorable for development when the disturbance moves near the Bahamas and Florida late this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.