Mobile dentist office providing free dental care to Hampton Roads veterans on September 10

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Aspen Dental’s MouthMobile travels across the country, providing free care to veterans in communities where care may not be available.

Most veterans do not receive dental care through the Veterans Administration unless they are 100 percent disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war. As a result, many veterans are not getting access to the dental care they need.

On September 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Lynnhaven Mall, 701 Lynnhaven Parkway, the MouthMobile will be coming to provide free dental care to local veterans as part of its 18-stop, cross-country tour this fall.

The MouthMobile is a fully-equipped dental office on wheels, now with an additional service of free oral cancer screening with OralID. The MouthMobile is a 42-foot-long dental office on wheels staffed by local Aspen Dental dentists and hygienists.

To make an appointment, veterans can contact Richard Fraser at (757) 510-6836.