Man charged with attempted robbery after assaulting Newport News Family Dollar employee, police say

Posted 1:31 pm, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 01:35PM, September 9, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police arrested a man on Sunday after reports say he assaulted a Family Dollar employee and robbed that same store just a few months prior.

Darryl Grady

On September 8 at 8:36 a.m., officials received a call of an assault at the Family Dollar located in the 2000 block of 27th Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who stated she was assaulted by a man inside the store.

She also said the same man committed a robbery a couple of months prior. On this date, she observed the male placing merchandise inside a book bag. At some point, the man struck her in the face with the book bag. The employee sustained injuries to her face and a scratch to the arm.

A description of the male subject was released and officers were able to locate him. The subject has been identified as 24-year-old Darryl Grady. A search revealed a glass smoking device with cocaine residue, two syringes, a spoon with suspected heroin residue, and a pair of brass knuckles.

Grady was arrested and charged with Attempted Robbery, Possession of Schedule I/II Drugs, Possession of Concealed Weapon, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.