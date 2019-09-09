Learning about the I Need a Lighthouse organization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

News 3 is highlighting some very special organizations across coastal Virginia who benefit from the Priority Toyota Charity Bowl.

Monday we learned about the I Need a Lighthouse organization. They help teens and young adults who may dealing with depression.

This is their mission:

"To significantly reduce the loss and suffering from youth depression, suicide and suicidal behavior in communities throughout the region. INAL will be the leading provider of education programs that increase the community’s awareness of the serious consequences associated with depression and suicide among teens and young-adults, and make it easy for at-risk youth to seek and obtain help."