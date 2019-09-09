Getting ready for Dog Day at Ocean Breeze Waterpark with a puppy pool party on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dogs Deserve Better is an organization that rescues animals in the Hampton Roads area and educates the public on proper dog care. They join us with four sweet puppies to talk about their upcoming event at Ocean Breeze Waterpark where our furry friends can swim and play.

The 3rd annual Dog Day at Ocean Breeze Waterpark is Sunday, September 15th from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Dogs Deserve Better (dogsdeservebetter.org).

For more information on Dog Day visit www.oceanbreezewaterpark.com/pup-party/.