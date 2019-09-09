Come watch the 2019 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl

NORFOLK, Va. – The 2019 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl is almost here and you can come watch the fun flag football game!

The game will be at the ODU S.B. Ballard Stadium Saturday, September 14. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the game will be from 2-3 p.m., and it’s open to the public.

Watch as News 3 and local public figures face off in a flag football game.

The Charity Bowl originated in 1968 to raise money for The Joy Fund, a charity sponsored by The Virginian-Pilot. The Joy Fund purchases Christmas gifts for children whose parents cannot afford presents.

The game was originally played by former high school and college football players at Thanksgiving.

Today, the event is the Priority Toyota Charity Football Game, a flag football game featuring celebrities, elected officials and football legends. The Charity Bowl continues to benefit a number of local charities.

