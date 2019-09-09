Monday’s rains packed another punch as cleanup continues in Dare County after Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DARE CO., N.C. - Friday's fury during Dorian has left Dare and Currituck County residents with quite a mess.

"I've stayed for Category 3 and 4 storms, and this is the worst damage so far," said Colington resident Dave Meeks.

Meeks' cottage on Colington Island is a mess.

"I'd say the wind was coming through here 90 to 100 miles per hour, and not just gusts - it was steady," Meeks stated.

That wind line he believes was a water spout snapped 12 trees, two of them coming through his home.

"I was bailing water as fast as I could, getting buckets the whole time trying to catch it," said Meeks.

Dorian's destruction in Dare County remains evident far and wide. Debris piles, downed trees - even a roof ripped off the Mariner Motel on 3rd Street in Kill Devil Hills.

Then, Monday morning's storms added insult to injury: Nearly four inches of rain punished the area, inundating homes, yards and making roadways nearly impassable.

"It was 45 minutes to an hour [of] major rainfall, lightning and it was coming in," said Kill Devil Hills resident Tracey Rosso.

The Rosso family's driveway looked more like a lake, as did dozens of homes in low lying areas of the town.

"It creeped into the storage area of my house, and this is the first year it's in the backyard," Rosso said.

The deluge of rain post-Hurricane Dorian was the last thing these residents working to recover needed.

