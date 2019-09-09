Bloody clothes found in Norfolk linked to shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a person was shot in Norfolk Saturday night.

Around 6:45 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Taylor Road for a gunshot disturbance.

When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The investigation revealed that he was shot somewhere around Murphy’s Law on N. Military Highway the previous night around 11:30 p.m., after an altercation with another person.

Around 8 a.m., Sunday, police were called to the 9300 block of Atwood Ave for a report of blood on the ground and clothing with blood on it.

The investigation has revealed that these were the man’s clothing from the shooting that was originally reported.

There are no further details at this time.