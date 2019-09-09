Act 3 Podcast: Bad Boys for Life, Jojo Rabbit and Fall Movie Preview

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

This week on Act 3 we’ve got a lot of trailer talk! We’re discussing three new trailers that came out last week covering all the bases from Netflix releases to blockbuster action-comedies. We’ll dive into the ongoing debate about the latest Dave Chappelle comedy special, and we’re previewing the fall release calendar, so you know which movies to be on the look out for. And if that’s not enough for you, we also talk about which the puppets in the new Dark Crystal series on Netflix look weird. Do us a favor and hit that play button!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-00:03:00 – Will Call: “Bad Boys For Life” Gets A Long-Awaited Trailer

-00:09:35 – “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” Trailer Talk

-00:12:50 – “Jojo Rabbit” Full-Length Trailer Released

Act Two: What We’re Watching

-00:16:20 – Steven: “The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance”

-00:20:00 – Chandler: “The Matrix” 20th Aniversary Screening

-00:25:00 – “Dave Chappelle: Sticks And Stones”

Act Three

-00:30:00 – Previewing The Fall Movie Season

POST-CREDITS BONUS CONTENT

-01:10:30

Click here for more episodes of the Act 3 podcast.