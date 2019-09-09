A local non-profit with a new home trying to break the cycle of homelessness on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - ForKids, inc. is a non-profit agency founded thirty-one years ago with a mission to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty for families and children.

Thaler McCormick and one of the founders, Frank M. Craig, tell us how ForKids has evolved over the years. Visit www.forkids.org for more information.

A beneficiary of the 2019 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl, 2pm Saturday, September 14th at SB Ballard Stadium, ODU.

Watch the 2019 Charity Bowl Special on News 3 Sunday, September 15th at 11:15pm.