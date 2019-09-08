Deputies looking for people who allegedly ran off without paying bill at York County restaurant

YORK COUNTY, Va. – Deputies are looking for two people who they say ran out on their bill at a local restaurant.

On August 27, reports say that two people walked out on a large food and drink bill at the 3 Amigo’s restaurant located at 3120 Kiln Creek Parkway.

Deputies also say the two people actually jumped over the patio fence and ran off when the waitress wasn’t looking.

If you can identify either of these suspects, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (757)-890-4999, or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Please refer to report #1903461.

There are no further details at this time.