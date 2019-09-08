Two people sent to hospital after house fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A fire sent two people to the hospital for medical attention on the night of September 5.

Fire officials responded to a multifamily home fire in the 600 block of Tappanzee Court at around 11:25 p.m. They found smoke showing from a home in the Lincoln Military House in Wadsworth Shores, when they arrived on scene.

Crews were able to rescue one person from inside the home. That person was immediately transported to the hospital.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at 11:37 p.m. and marked the fire out at 11:49 p.m.

Another person requested medical attention after the fire was extinguished. That person was also transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.