‘Skins start season with trip to NFC East rival Eagles

September 8, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles offensive line and the Washington Redskins defensive line. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Last season, the Washington Redskins opened their campaign by snapping a five-game losing streak in season openers. Here in 2019, the ‘Skins will aim to open their year by ending another skid.

Sunday, the Redskins open their 2019 regular season with a date at the Eagles – a team to which Washington has lost four straight games.

Philadelphia gets its franchise quarterback Carson Wentz back after he appeared in only 11 games last season due to injury. With the addition of Jordan Howard at running back and high expectations surrounding the Eagles defense, which ranked seventh in the NFL in rush yards allowed per game (96.9) last season, leaving Lincoln Financial Field with a win will be a tall task for Washington.

Quarterback Case Keenum #8 of the Washington Redskins. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Quarterback Case Keenum earns the start under center for the Redskins, and behind him are a trio of running backs — Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson — who will be relied upon to carry the offensive load.

The Redskins lead the all-time regular season series vs. Philadelphia, 85-78-6. The Eagles have won the last four after the Redskins won the previous five matchups dating back to 2014.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 1:00 p.m. News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, will have LIVE coverage from Philadelphia.

