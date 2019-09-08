× Residents allowed back to Ocracoke on Monday

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. – Hyde County officials announced on Sunday that permanent residents are going to be allowed back to Ocracoke Island starting Monday.

Permanent residents must have a green re-entry pass or a Hatteras priority boarding pass sticker on your vehicle to board the ferry.

Officials said that the county usually does not allow any re-entry prior to critical infrastructure being operational. However, due to the unique situation caused by the flooding, they want to allow residents to get back to their homes as soon as possible to start mitigating the damages.

Critical infrastructure on the island that includes power and safe water systems, are not operational.

Officials stated that there are no shelters on the island and they have limited resources. They also stated that majority of homes may not be inhabitable.

The ferry schedule for Monday, Sept. 9 will be as listed:

Hatteras to Ocracoke-Silver Lake: 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Ocracoke-Silver Lake to Hatteras: 10:30 a.m., 12:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Only high-clearance vehicles will be allowed on the Hatteras-Silver Lake route. In addition, the Ferry Division’s Pamlico Sound routes will be on the following schedule:

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Officials say all fuel deliveries to Ocracoke should use the 9 a.m. Swan Quarter to Ocracoke departure.