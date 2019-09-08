Redskins head into the half with a 20-7 lead over the Eagles

PHILADELPHIA – The Washington Redskins were the biggest underdogs heading into the first NFL Sunday of the 2019 season, but they take control early in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
With 11 minutes remaining in the first quarter, quarterback Case Keenum completes a pass to Vernon Davis for a first down. It looks like Davis will be knocked out of bounds, but he hurdles a defender and takes it 48 yards for a touchdown.
Davis moves to 6th all-time on the NFL’s list for touchdown receptions by a tight end.
After a 41-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins, Washington takes a 10-0 lead into the second quarter.
The Redskins would quickly cause Eagles fans to boo Philadelphia. Keenum completes a monster 69-yard pass to Terry McLaurin and Washington takes a 17-0 lead.
The Eagles won’t head into the half scoreless as Carson Wentz completes a 51-yard pass to DeSean Jackson, before the Redskins add three more points at the end of the second quarter for a 20-7 lead at halftime.