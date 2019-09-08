Redskins head into the half with a 20-7 lead over the Eagles

PHILADELPHIA – The Washington Redskins were the biggest underdogs heading into the first NFL Sunday of the 2019 season, but they take control early in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With 11 minutes remaining in the first quarter, quarterback Case Keenum completes a pass to Vernon Davis for a first down. It looks like Davis will be knocked out of bounds, but he hurdles a defender and takes it 48 yards for a touchdown.

Davis moves to 6th all-time on the NFL’s list for touchdown receptions by a tight end.

.@VernonDavis85 just HURDLED a guy on his way to the 48-yard TD! #WASvsPHI 📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/uw3kBbYn2x — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019

After a 41-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins, Washington takes a 10-0 lead into the second quarter.

The Redskins would quickly cause Eagles fans to boo Philadelphia. Keenum completes a monster 69-yard pass to Terry McLaurin and Washington takes a 17-0 lead.

The Eagles won’t head into the half scoreless as Carson Wentz completes a 51-yard pass to DeSean Jackson, before the Redskins add three more points at the end of the second quarter for a 20-7 lead at halftime.

With the TD @VernonDavis85 is now 6th on the NFL’s all-time list for touchdown receptions by a Tight End. pic.twitter.com/fI1h5I1jrd — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 8, 2019

The #Redskins off to a great start in their season opener against the #Eagles, who Washington has lost four straight games to https://t.co/D4uhACt3Co — Megan Plain (@MeganPlain) September 8, 2019

Adrian Peterson, the future Hall of Fame running back, takes the field in street clothes. He is healthy but INACTIVE for the #Redskins today after rushing for 1,000+ yards last season. #WASvsPHI #HTTR @WTKR3 https://t.co/bcg345ppnk pic.twitter.com/4q8nWxB3nm — Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkSports) September 8, 2019