Police investigating after man shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a person was shot Sunday night.

Around 9:02 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a man who was dropped off at a local hospital, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

When police arrived, they got in contact with the victim, who is a 26-year-old man.

It is still being investigated where this incident actually occurred.

There is no suspect information and the circumstances surrounding this incident remains ongoing.

There are no further details at this time.

