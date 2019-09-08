Norfolk police need help identifying a robbery suspect

NORFOLK, Va. – Police need help identifying a man they say is involved in robbing a Family Dollar on the morning of September 2.

Around 9:35 a.m., Monday, officials say the suspect entered the Family Dollar located at 201 W. Berkley Avenue, implying that he had a weapon and demanded merchandise.

The employee complied and there were no injuries reported.

If you recognize this man or know anything about this robbery, call the Norfolk Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.