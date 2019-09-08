× First Warning Forecast: Tracking the chance for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon

A frontal system will remain over the area overnight. Expect lows in the 60s to near 70. Some patchy fog is possible.

The front will stick around to start the work week. A 50/50 shot for scattered showers and storms especially during the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area in a ‘Level 1’ for severe weather which means an isolated severe storms is possible. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

High pressure will build in for Tuesday and Wednesday. We should stay dry on Tuesday. Winds will be off the water, so expect the coast to be a little cooler with more cloud cover. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s.

The First Day of Fall is just two weeks away, but it’s going to feel more like summer by Wednesday. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. It will feel closer to 95 degrees due to the humidity. Thursday will be our warmest day of the week. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. It will feel closer to the triple digits though! Keeping a 20 percent chance for a shower or storm. A little bit better chance to see some wet weather to end the work week. Temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year with highs in the low 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Gabrielle is moving toward the north near 15 mph. A turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected by Monday night, and a northeastward motion at an even faster forward speed is expected on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected through Monday morning, but a weakening trend is likely to begin by Monday evening. Gabrielle is expected to become an extratropical low by Tuesday night.

Hurricane Tracker

A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some slow development of this system is possible during the next few days while the low moves west-southwestward to westward across the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. By Thursday, the upper-level winds are forecast to become less favorable for tropical cyclone formation.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles north and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands is associated with a surface trough interacting with an upper-level low. Strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent the development of this system during the next few days while it moves west-northwestward to the north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico. By mid-week, environmental conditions could become more conducive for development when the disturbance moves near the

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

