Firefighter injured in Virginia Beach vacant house fire

Posted 2:04 pm, September 8, 2019, by

(Virginia Beach Fire Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One firefighter sustained minor injuries in a vacant house fire Friday.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, firefighters responded to the end of Bowland Parkway, off of London Bridge Road, at 1:07 a.m. First arriving crews reported a heavily involved house, and firefighters made a quick interior search.

The fire was marked out an hour later, at 2:07 a.m.

The vacant house fire was one of three fires the department responded to between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

