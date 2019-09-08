Emporia officials warning residents to ‘stop using the water’

EMPORIA, Va. — Officials in Emporia are urging residents to stop using water in the city as of Sunday night.

“The City of Emporia has been made aware of discolored water this evening,” explained in a post on the city’s Facebook page that was posted around 7:40 p.m. “We are investigating the cause at this time.”

As a precaution, officials are advising residents to “stop using the water for drinking or any other use” until midnight.

Officials said staffers are “working diligently” to fix the problem.

“Please advise your friends and neighbors of this caution,” officials wrote.