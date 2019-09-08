Emporia lifts water advisory placed by officials Sunday night

Posted 10:20 pm, September 8, 2019, by , Updated at 05:14AM, September 9, 2019

EMPORIA, Va. – A water advisory placed by the City of Emporia Sunday night has been lifted, according to city officials.

According to a Facebook posting by the city, the “STOP USE” order was precautionary to ensure the safety of its citizens.

The water is now safe for drinking and all other uses, but police say some discolored water is still being seen. They said you should allow the water to run until it is clear.

If discoloration continues please call 434-634-2121.

