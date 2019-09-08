Driver ejected from vehicle, killed in Chesapeake crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to the department, the call came in at 3:46 a.m. When officers responded to the 500 block of Centerville Turnpike South, they learned that a green sedan went off the roadway and flipped over.

The driver, who was not identified, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chesapeake Police Department CRASH Team is now investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Centerville Turnpike South was shut down in both directions from Winfall Drive to Blue Ridge Road as of 5 a.m. Sunday.