7th Annual “757 Battle of the Beers” event to benefit Hampton Roads charities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Over 25 Hampton Roads breweries will be participating in the 7th Annual 757 Battle of the Beers, an event that will benefit multiple Hampton Roads-based charities.

In a year where the area’s oldest beer festival will be taking a pause, this all-inclusive event will return to Camp Pendleton in Virginia Beach on October 12, from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This award-winning and unique event pits breweries against each other to earn your vote and determine who has the best beer in the 757! Craft beer, food trucks, live music, will be available. One meal is included with each ticket.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit St. Mary’s Home, Hope House Foundation, and other local non-profits chosen by the participating brewers.

Last year’s category winners included Big Ugly Brewing Company of Chesapeake, Benchtop Brewing Company of Norfolk, and Deadline Brewing Company of Virginia Beach. To see a full Brewer list and event details, click here.

Tickets to the event, VIP and General Admission, are available online and at participating breweries. Ticket prices range from $20 to $79. If you’d like to buy a ticket, click here.

For more information on the 5th Annual 757 Battle of the Beers Presented by Beach Ambassadors, sponsorship opportunities, and Beach Ambassadors, visit this link.