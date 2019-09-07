Virginia Tech football avoids back-to-back upsets by ODU, beats the Monarchs 31-17

Hokies wide receiver Hezekiah Grimsley #6 celebrates his touchdown reception. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – For a moment in the fourth quarter, Lane Stadium went silent as Old Dominion football put fear of a potential back-to-back upset in the minds of Virginia Tech fans.

The Hokies kept ODU silent early on, with a 17-3 lead at the half.

The Monarchs scored their first touchdown of the game at the end of the third quarter and followed it up with another one their next possession, making it a one touchdown game with a score of 24-17 and 13:15 left in the game.

Hokies wide receiver Hezekiah Grimsley #6 catches a touchdown pass (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

The scoring would stop there for ODU.

Virginia Tech outgained the Monarchs, 403-324, while going on to avenge last season’s upset by ODU with a 31-17 win.

The Hokies (1-1) host Furman at home next Saturday, while ODU (1-1) has a bye week before heading to Charlottesville for a matchup against Virginia.

 

 

 

