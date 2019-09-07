Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown asks Oakland to release him

OAKLAND – It seemed as if the Oakland Raiders and wide receiver Antonio Brown had finally made amends, with Brown scheduled to play in Oakland’s season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

But, Brown strikes again.

In a complicated series of events that’s taken so many twists and turns it’s hard to even keep count anymore, Brown posts to Instagram that he wants the Raiders to release him… just one day after he makes an emotional apology to his team.

The Raiders fined Brown $215,073.53 Friday night because of conduct detrimental to the team. Adam Schefter tweeted that the fine voided the $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in his deal, and on top of that the Raiders sent Brown a letter that he no longer will be entitled to termination pay if they release him.

Brown told Jeff Darlington that the team “took away my guarantees,” and added there’s “no way I play after they took that and made my contract week to week.”

Brown’s Instagram post includes the quote, “You are gonna piss a lot of people off when you start doing what’s best for you.”

He’s certainly pissed off a lot of people these last few weeks, and it looks like he thinks the best thing for him is being released from the Raiders while potentially collecting no paycheck.

Oakland has yet to make a decision on what they’ll do with Brown.