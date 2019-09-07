Old Dominion football aims for back-to-back upsets over Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Last year Old Dominion football pulled of a historic 49-35 upset of Virginia Tech.

On Saturday they look to do it again, but this time in enemy territory.

“There’s a lot of hype around it,” quarterback Stone Smartt said. “We got guys who can be able to make plays, so just stick to the process and we’ll be good.”

Two Monarchs were on the losing side last year, tight end Chris Cunningham and wide receiver Eric Kumah, who were grad transfers in the offseason.

“I feel like we’re good enough to beat them, just like they feel like they’re good enough to beat us,” Kumah said. “I know what they’re saying over there in their meetings, I know what we’re saying in our meetings. At the end of the day it’s gonna come down to who executes better, who’s smarter, and who doesn’t allow penalties to happen to get us in trouble.”

“Coming from the other side I know how they train, I know how they work, I know their philosophies, and quotes that they live by and stand by each and every day,” Cunningham said. “My main emphasis to tell guys this week is come out ready to play, be on our keys and just know that they gonna try to come after us, especially after last year and especially after a loss last week.”

The Cavaliers and Monarchs face of at 12:00 p.m. in Lane Stadium.