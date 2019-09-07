Motorcyclist killed in Virginia Beach 2-vehicle crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating after a 26-year-old Virginia Beach man was killed after being thrown off his motorcycle on I-64 early Saturday morning.

According to police, dispatch received a call for the two-vehicle crash at 2:35 a.m. When officers responded to I-64 east of Norview Avenue, they learned that a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it struck the rear of a 2007 Honda Civic.

The impact caused the motorcycle’s driver, Marquis Greenhow, to be thrown off the motorcycle. He died upon impact.

During this time, a SUV stopped for the crash and was struck in the rear by a tractor-trailer.

Police say speed was a contributing factor in the crash, and are still determining if alcohol was involved.