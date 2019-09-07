Motorcyclist killed in Virginia Beach 2-vehicle crash

Posted 10:44 am, September 7, 2019, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating after a 26-year-old Virginia Beach man was killed after being thrown off his motorcycle on I-64 early Saturday morning.

According to police, dispatch received a call for the two-vehicle crash at 2:35 a.m. When officers responded to I-64 east of Norview Avenue, they learned that a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it struck the rear of a 2007 Honda Civic.

The impact caused the motorcycle’s driver, Marquis Greenhow, to be thrown off the motorcycle. He died upon impact.

During this time, a SUV stopped for the crash and was struck in the rear by a tractor-trailer.

Police say speed was a contributing factor in the crash, and are still determining if alcohol was involved.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.