× First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Some patchy fog is possible.

A cold front will approach on Sunday. We’ll see more clouds and a chance of showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. We are looking at a 30 percent chance, so it won’t be a complete washout. Expect high temperatures in the low 80s.

That same cold front will stall over the area to start the work week. This will once again lead to a chance of showers and storms. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

The post-tropical cyclone Dorian is moving toward the north-northeast near 26 mph, and this general motion with a turn to the northeast is expected during the next couple of days. On this track, Dorian will be moving near or over western Newfoundland on Sunday and then enter the North Atlantic late Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. These winds are occuring mainly over water. The post-tropical cyclone is forecast to drop below hurricane strength on Sunday.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph. The storm is forecast to turn northward over the central Atlantic by Sunday night and then accelerate northeastward into the north Atlantic Monday and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast on Sunday. Gabrielle is forecast to become an extratropical low and begin weakening on Tuesday.

Hurricane Tracker

A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week while the system moves westward across the central tropical Atlantic Ocean

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low(10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium(40%)

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms centered about 300 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands is associated with a broad area of low pressure. Little development of this system is anticipated during the next few days due to strong upper-level winds while the system moves north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for development after that time when system moves slowly west-northwestward over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low(0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium(20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.