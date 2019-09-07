× First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s

**Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Accomack, Northampton (VA), Surry, James City, Isle of Wight, Newport News, Gloucester, Middlesex, Mathews, York, Hampton and Poquoson until 10 pm. Onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding along low lying areas along the shore.

**High risk of rip currents for area beaches.

Goodbye, Dorian and hello sunshine!

High pressure will continue to build in today giving us plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light out of the northwest around 5 mph. It will be seasonable and comfortable with highs in the low 80s and dewpoints in the low and mid 60s. Some nuisance flooding is possible at times of high tide today. High tide at Sewells Point is 5 PM. Good day to do any cleanup from Dorian. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

A cold front will approach on Sunday. We’ll see more clouds and a chance of showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. We are looking at a 30 percent chance, so it won’t be a complete washout. Expect high temperatures in the low 80s.

That same cold front will stall over the area to start the work week. This will once again lead to a chance of showers. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Dorian is moving toward the northeast near 25 mph, and this general motion is expected through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian should pass to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England this morning, and then move across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland later today and tonight. Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Some slight weakening is forecast, but Dorian is expected to move over Nova Scotia with hurricane-force winds. Thereafter, Dorian is forecast to become a powerful post-tropical cyclone over eastern Canada by tonight or early Sunday.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is moving toward the northwest near 17 mph. A turn to the west-northwest is expected later today. A turn to the north is then forecast on Sunday, followed by a turn to the northeast with an increase in forward speed on Monday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast and Gabrielle is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday night

Hurricane Tracker

A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week while the system moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low(10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium(60%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.