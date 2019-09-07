Firefighters work commercial structure fire at Tidewater Yacht Marina

Posted 5:25 pm, September 7, 2019, by

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Firefighters worked a commercial structure fire at the Tidewater Yacht Marina.

Portsmouth Fire units, along with a Fire Boat from Norfolk Fire, were on scene of an active fire of the power station on the C Dock.

Crews moved exposed boats during the active fire.

No injuries have been reported and updates will be reported as they become available.

There is no further information at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Google Map for coordinates 36.841350 by -76.297972.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.