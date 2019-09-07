Fall plant sale at Virginia Living Museum coming in September

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum will hold its annual Fall Native Plant Sale for two weekends on September 28-29, and October 5-6.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., in the Museum’s Conservation Garden. A preview of the sale will be held for Museum members only on Thursday, September 26 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The sale is held rain or shine in the Museum’s conservation garden and is open to the public.

Choose from an array of native plants for a variety of garden sites and styles, from wet ponds to dry rock gardens. Fall, although often overlooked, is the ideal time for gardening, says the Virginia Living Museum.

Cooler temperatures and increased rainfall make it easier to introduce new shrubs, berries, and flowers for the next gardening season.

For a complete list of plants for sale please check the Museum website.

These Museum nursery propagated plants include options for attracting butterflies, hummingbirds, and other wildlife to your yard. Native plants are a good choice for area gardeners because such plants tolerate the area’s weather and serve as food and shelter for area wildlife, while also providing a good show in the garden.

Museum horticulture staff will be on hand to answer questions, discuss the wildlife benefits of native plants and help with any particular gardening situations. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit education and conservation programs at the Virginia Living Museum. Admission to the Fall Native Plant Sale is free and will be held rain or shine.

The Virginia Living Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Museum admission is $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-12. All daytime planetarium showing are free for Museum members and $4 plus Museum admission for non-members.

The Museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News. For more information visit this link or call (757)-595-1900.