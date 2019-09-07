Emporia 2-vehicle crash leaves motorcyclist dead, driver charged with reckless driving

EMPORIA, Va. – The Virginia State Police was called to investigate a two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Emporia early Sunday morning.

According to a release by police, the call came in at 2:15 a.m.

The drivers of a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2014 Toyota Camry were both traveling northbound on I-95, when the driver of the Toyota, 33-year-old Arani Arzate-Zamora, lost control of her vehicle, ran off the roadway and struck the guardrail. Upon striking the guardrail, the Camry spun back into the traffic lanes and into the path of the Harley motorcycle.

The motorcycle’s driver, 51-year-old Courtland man Jonathan Mulder, was thrown off the motorcycle and died upon impact.

Police say Arzate-Zamora was charged with reckless driving, and that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. Additional charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.