Currituck Co. officials allowing residents into Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – At 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Currituck County is allowing permanent residents into the Outer Banks areas of Corolla and Carova Beach.

Because of concerns with the water utility system, residents of Corolla and Carova Beach must not use pressure washers or irrigation systems until further notice.

Access will still be denied to non-resident property owners and visitors due to concerns with power outages and water utility infrastructure.

Currituck County will continue to monitor the situation and updates on access for these remaining groups will be provided when information is available.