William & Mary football faces Virginia in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Friday’s game at the University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium is a homecoming for many with the William & Mary program.

Tribe head coach Mike London was head coach of the Cavaliers from 2010-15, and seven members of his coaching staff have playing or coaching ties to UVA. During London’s time with UVA he had a 27-46 record.

“Going back is something you look forward to, but I’m the head coach now at William & Mary,” London said. “My job is to try to put a game plan together, go up there and be competitive.”

Tribe players will also be returning home this weekend, including offensive lineman Mark Williamson, who grew up attending games in Scott Stadium to cheer on his favorite team, the University of Virginia.

“I’ve definitely been looking forward to this game for a long time,” Williamson said. “It’s been circled on my calendar probably since the last time I was there, so this game does mean a lot to me, but I know I need to stay grounded as well as all of my teammates know that we need to stay grounded, keep our eyes on the prize here.

“Great opportunity to prove that it’s our Tribe, our state. Prove ourselves as an offense and a defense, just as well as a team.”

Virginia, the heavy favorite, is 92-30-7 all-time in home openers, and has a 29-6-1 edge in the all-time series with William & Mary. The Tribe’s last win in the series was in 2009, when they beat the Cavaliers 26-14 at Scott Stadium.

Exactly 10 years ago today, B.W. Webb recorded 3⃣ INTs to help lift #TribeFootball to a 26-14 win at Virginia. W&M and UVA meet again tomorrow night. #TBT #OurStateOurTribe #GoTribe pic.twitter.com/UKPxQBxf0f — William & Mary Tribe Football (@WMTribeFootball) September 5, 2019

Both teams are 1-0 heading into Friday night’s game that kicks off at 8:00 p.m.