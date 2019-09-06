What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of September 8th

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of September 8th

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Penn & Teller Vs. Inventors” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

AIR SAX — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Arkadia, Harry Keaton, Jandro and Derek Selinger. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#604). Original airdate 7/1/2019.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Perishing Piano, Mesmerizing Minds, and a Little Red Ball” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

DESTINED PREDICTION — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Jarrett & Raja, Jeki Yoo, Ed Alonzo, Titou, Jason Andrews, The Evasons, Lefty and Murray SawChuck (#609). Original airdate 8/9/2019.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Random Feats of Magic and One Fireball” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

DESTINED PREDICTION — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Tetro, Bill Cook, Anna DeGuzman, Andi Gladwin, Steve Brundage and Greg Frewin (#610). Original airdate 8/23/2019.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“The Mind Noodler” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

LINKING RINGS — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Scott Green, Mike Donnelly: The Mind Noodler, Doc Dixon and Sangsoon Kim. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#611). Original airdate 9/9/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Brad Sherwood 3” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

THE COMEDY WORKS — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Brad Sherwood, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#607). Original airdate 9/9/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Carmen Electra” — (9:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

GUARDING COMEDY — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY CARMEN ELECTRA — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Brad Sherwood, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#508). Original airdate 8/13/2018.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

PANDORA

“It Ain’t Me Babe” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

STRANDED ON A DEADLY ALIEN PLANET – Trapped on an alien world, Jax (Priscilla Quintana), Xander (Oliver Dench) and Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) are stranded with no way home. They must band together to survive, but divided loyalties threaten to destroy them from within. And Jax will ultimately be forced decide her allegiances if they make it through the long night. Christian Gossett directed the episode with teleplay by John C. Kelley & Steve Kriozere (#109.) Original airdate 9/10/2019.

MYSTERIES DECODED

“Area 51” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

STORMING AREA 51 — In response to a call to storm Area 51, US Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall and Ufologist Ryan Sprague investigate what sparked this viral movement and what may be hidden inside Area 51 (#104). Original airdate 9/10/2019.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

BULLETPROOF

“Episode 6” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

WHEN THE DUST SETTLES – Arjana (Lashana Lynch) accuses Carmel (Caroline Goodall) of corruption as the full story about Ronald Pike Sr’s (Clarke Peters) shady past is uncovered. Ray (guest star Vinzenz Kiefer) manages to escape, prompting a deadly shootout, but who is his paymaster and why did he want Pike Sr. dead? Life will now never be the same, but Pike (Ashley Walters) and Bishop (Noel Clarke) know that together, they can combat anything (#106). Directed by Ole Endresen, the episode was written by Noel Clarke and Mark Greig. The CW original airdate 9/11/2019.

HYPNOTIZE ME

“Party Night” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

BOTTOM’S UP — Contestants get ready to party and put their skills to the test as they are challenged to complete simple tasks all while being hypnotized by Hypnotist Keith Barry. It’s Party Night, and contestants find themselves thinking they are photo-bombers, body builders, and even madly in love with Taye! Games like Birthday Cake Bash and a Karaoke Quiz won’t stop these party animals from dancing like their embarrassing uncle, causing hilarious hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their success. After each round of hypnoses, host Taye Diggs will inform the audience of the amount of money earned and later declare the ultimate amount won following the final group challenge. Directed by Chris Power (#102). Original airdate 9/11/2019.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

THE OUTPOST (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

“The Only Way” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V)

FACING THE TRUTH – Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) unlock a power that Talon distrusts. The Mistress (guest star Robyn Malcolm) plots an unlikely path to victory as a deadly assassin is on the loose at the Outpost. Naya (guest star Amita Suman) faces her old master, with startling consequences. Lastly, Garret (Jake Stormoen) takes on a new objective. Imogen Waterhouse and Anand Desai-Barochai also star. The episode was written by Katherine DiSauvino and directed by Dusan Lazarevic (#210). Original airdate 9/12/2019.

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

“Little Monsters” – (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V)

INSPIRED BY THE VIRAL FAN FICTION OF THE TWO SENTENCE HORROR GENRE — A monster adults can’t see hunts the vulnerable children of a housing project. Mikelle Wright-Matos, Melinda Mo, Vegas Chiddick, Anissa Felix, Prudence Wright Holmes, John Speredakos, Dolores Fleming, Rachel Lu and Amorika Amoroso star in the episode. Tayarisha Poe directed the episode written by Vera Miao (#108). Original airdate 9/12/2019.

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

“Tutorial” – (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V)

INSPIRED BY THE VIRAL FAN FICTION OF THE TWO SENTENCE HORROR GENRE — A beauty vlogger records a complex makeup tutorial as the camera catches someone slipping into her room when she’s not looking. Aleyse Shannon, Guillermo Arribas and Guillian Gioiello star in the episode. Tayarisha Poe directed the episode written by C.S. McMullen (#106). Original airdate 8/29/2019.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

ONE HOUR SPECIAL

“EA Sports Madden NFL 20 Classic”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 20 CLASSIC HOSTED BY AKBAR GBAJA-BIAMILA – The largest tournament in Madden NFL Championship Series history takes place in Arlington, TX as players from around the world gather for three days of intense competition. With 500 competitors vying for the championship, the competition heats up as the players battle it out for the title belt and their share of the $190,000 prize pool. This one-hour primetime esports special chronicles the highs and lows as players face off in this head-to-head competition from the largest esports arena in North America. Original airdate 9/13/2019.

SERIES PREMIERE

PEAKING

“James Stewart” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

COMEBACK KID – After a 16 month ban from competition, supercross star James Stewart’s comeback at the unique Red Bull Straight Rhythm event sees him reflect on his career and his life as the first African American to win a major auto-racing title (#101). Original airdate 9/13/2019.

PEAKING

“Jenny Rissveds” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

RIDE JENNY RIDE – Immediately following her Under 23 World Cross Country title, Jenny Rissveds storms onto the elite women’s UCI Cross Country circuit bringing a mix of youthful attitude and innocence in her first race on the big stage (#102). Original airdate 9/13/2019.