What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of September 22nd

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of September 22nd

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“The Mind Noodler” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

LINKING RINGS — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Scott Green, Matt “The Mind Noodler” Donnelly, Doc Dixon and Sangsoon Kim. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#611). Original airdate 9/9/2019.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Amazing Twists on the Classics and Spray Paint Designer”— (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

BOTTLED UP SWITCHEROO — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Chris Funk, George Iglesias, Bill Cook, Tommy Wind, Jason Andrews, Jarrett & Raja, Joel Meyers (#611). Original airdate 8/30/2019.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Going Mental, Stretching the Money, and Houdini on the Rope”— (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

NOTHING TO SOMETHING — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Chris Funk, Miss Katalin, Greg Frewin, Jibrizy, Simon Coronel & Shoot Ogawa, The Evasons and Shaun Jay (#612). Original airdate 9/20/2019.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Jonathan Mangum 5” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

ALWAYS FUNNY — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#703). Original airdate 9/23/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Greg Proops 2” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

LAUGHTER IS WHAT’S FOR DINNER — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#603). Original airdate 8/27/2018.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

PANDORA

“I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, SV) (HDTV)

THE BIG DANCE – As the Fleet Academy, students prepare to celebrate Armistice Day (the anniversary of the end of the Zatarians war), Jax (Priscilla Quintana) continues to struggle with the revelation that Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) is married. And who will go with who to the big Armistice Dance? Meanwhile, Ralen must decide where his loyalties truly lie. Brea Grant directed the episode with teleplay by Gabrielle Stanton (#111.) Original airdate 9/24/2019.

MYSTERIES DECODED

“Witches of Salem” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

SALEM – US Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall teams up with journalist Sarah Lyons to investigate the centuries old mystery of the Salem Witch Trials (#106). Original airdate 9/24/2019.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

HYPNOTIZE ME

“Sports” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

ON YOUR MARKS, GET SET, GO! — Contestants put their sports skills to the test as they are challenged to complete simple tasks all while being hypnotized by Hypnotist Keith Barry. Things take a turn when one contestant thinks he is a streaker during “Wacky Golf” and when another turns into a super-jock in the locker room. Our contestants conquer a Sports quiz and Pit crew challenge, with their hypnosis causing hilarious hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their success. After each round of hypnoses, host Taye Diggs will inform the audience of the amount of money earned and later declare the ultimate amount won following the final group challenge. Directed by Chris Power (#105). Original airdate 9/25/2019.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

THE OUTPOST

“In The Worst Corner of My Memory” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

A SENSE OF IDENTITY – Garret (Jake Stormoen) faces a bitter enemy while Talon (Jessica Green) fights off the Prime Order. Naya (guest star Amita Suman) is imprisoned for her crimes as Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochai) continues to come to her defense. The Mistress (guest star Robyn Malcolm) pieces together some very important pieces of Janzo’s history. Meanwhile, the Prime Order army marches toward the Outpost. Imogen Waterhouse also stars. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#212). Original airdate 9/26/2019.

SEASON FINALE

THE OUTPOST

“This Is Our Outpost” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALE – The Prime Order attacks the Outpost. Talon (Jessica Green) risks everything with a bold plan, as Garret (Jake Stormoen) seeks his revenge. Meanwhile, Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) has to decide the fate of someone she held near and once trusted. Anand Desai-Barochai also stars. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#213). Original airdate 9/26/2019.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

SEASON FINALE

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Game Show Magic, Money Fun Box, and Breaking the Chain”— (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

BOWLING FOR MAGIC — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Michael Turco, Chipper Lowell, Nathaan Phan, Murray SawChuck, Tommy Wind, Andi Gladwin, Francis Menotti and Greg Gleason (#613). Original airdate 9/27/2019.

SEASON FINALE

THE BIG STAGE

“Music Extravaganza, Quick Change, and Aerial Silk Ballet”— (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALE – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include Taylor Casas, Kimberly Caldwell, David & Danya, James Maslow, Ace Young, and Brandon Rogers. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, the episode is produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#113). Original airdate 9/27/2019.

PEAKING

“Nicholi Rogatkin” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

JOYRIDE – Known as one of the most committed and fearless riders on the circuit, Nicholi Rogatkin is attempting to erase the memory of one of the worst crashes in the history of the sport as he prepares for the biggest event in Freeride Mountain Biking – the Red Bull Joyride (#105). Original airdate 9/27/2019.

PEAKING

“Marc de Reuver” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

KNOCKOUT – Billed as the most extreme beach race in the world, Red Bull Knockout is back after a 7-year hiatus and veteran Dutch legend Marc de Reuver is gunning for his final shot at the title as he reflects on the toll the sport has taken on his body – and his life (#106). Original airdate 9/27/2019.