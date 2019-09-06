Water main leak causes water to be shut off for Hatteras Island

HATTERAS, N.C. – Water will be turned off for Hatteras Island following a water main leak, according to the Hatteras Island Volunteer Fire Department.

The department said the leak occurred somewhere between Frisco and Hatteras.

“Fill up your buckets, sinks and tubs,” the department advised.

There is no word on when water will resume or when the leak will be fixed.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras as a Category 1 storm earlier Friday.

Click here for more Dorian coverage.

Interactive Hurricane Tracker | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings