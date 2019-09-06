Virginia Beach Police: Driving on the Boardwalk dangerous, illegal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Don’t drive on the Boardwalk!

That’s the message Virginia Beach Police want visitors and residents to know.

The City of Virginia Beach tweeted that vehicles have been seen on the Oceanfront Boardwalk Friday as Hurricane Dorian begins to affect the beach. “Be advised, this is both dangerous and illegal,” the city said. “Police officers are issuing tickets.”

In addition to driving on the Boardwalk being illegal, all public beaches are currently closed, with no swimming, wading or diving allowed until further notice.

