Vehicles hit by downed tree in Ocean View as Hurricane Dorian impacts region

Posted 7:52 am, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:56AM, September 6, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – Hurricane Dorian has made it to the North Carolina coast and is making its way to Virginia.

Residents woke up to some damage in the Ocean View section of Norfolk Friday morning.

A large tree landed on several vehicles on Kingston Avenue.

News 3’s Samantha German said some of the vehicles looked as if they may be totaled.

Crews put up caution tape around the area where the tree split.

