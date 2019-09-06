The Locker Room Show | September 6

Posted 11:50 pm, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51PM, September 6, 2019

Locker Room show, Ocean Lakes high school football

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's abbreviated edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink delivers high school football highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's second edition of the Friday Football Frenzy. It's a light week schedule-wise, due to the fact Hurricane Dorian rescheduled/postponed all area high school football games slated to be played Friday night.

Games showcased during the show include: Western Branch vs. Churchland, Tallwood vs. Landstown, Ocean Lakes vs. Kellam, Salem vs. Princess Anne and First Colonial vs. Bayside.

