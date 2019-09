KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – A section of the Avalon Pier collapsed during Hurricane Dorian.

The Avalon Pier confirmed the damage on Facebook, posting a picture of the pier with a battered, torn American flag still flying off a flagpole. “Well…we are a tad bit shorter today,” the pier’s post read.

Kill Devil Hills was under a curfew as Dorian lashed the Outer Banks, with no one allowed into Dare County beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday. The curfew was extended till 3 p.m. Friday.