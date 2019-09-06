Power outages in the region due to Hurricane Dorian

WTKR – Many in the region are experiencing power outages due to Hurricane Dorian’s effects.
Below is a list of outages provided by Dominion Energy for cities in Hampton Roads and Coastal Virginia.
Current outages as of 4 a.m.:
Virginia
Norfolk: 897
Virginia beach: 1,936
Chesapeake: 67
Newport news: 6
Portsmouth: 0
Suffolk: 2
Hampton: 42
Surry Co.:
Williamsburg:
York Co.:
James City Co.:
Isle of Wight Co.:
North Carolina
Berti Co.: 9
Camden Co.: 2
Chowan Co.: 0
Currituck Co.: 3
Dare Co.: 12
Gates Co.: 0
Hertford Co.: 0
Pasquotank Co.: 0
Perquimans Co.: 0
Northampton Co.: 254