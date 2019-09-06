Power outages in the region due to Hurricane Dorian
Posted 4:47 am, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:59AM, September 6, 2019

WTKR – Many in the region are experiencing power outages due to Hurricane Dorian’s effects.

Below is a list of outages provided by Dominion Energy for cities in Hampton Roads and Coastal Virginia.

Current outages as of 4 a.m.:

Virginia
Norfolk: 897
Virginia beach: 1,936
Chesapeake: 67
Newport news: 6
Portsmouth: 0
Suffolk: 2
Hampton: 42
Surry Co.:
Williamsburg:
York Co.:
James City Co.:
Isle of Wight Co.:
North Carolina
Berti Co.: 9
Camden Co.: 2
Chowan Co.:  0
Currituck Co.: 3
Dare Co.: 12
Gates Co.: 0
Hertford Co.: 0
Pasquotank Co.: 0
Perquimans Co.: 0
Northampton Co.: 254
