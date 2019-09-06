Power outages in the region due to Hurricane Dorian

WTKR – Many in the region are experiencing power outages due to Hurricane Dorian’s effects.

Below is a list of outages provided by Dominion Energy for cities in Hampton Roads and Coastal Virginia.

Current outages as of 4 a.m.:

Virginia

Norfolk: 897

Virginia beach: 1,936

Chesapeake: 67

Newport news: 6

Portsmouth: 0

Suffolk: 2

Hampton: 42

Surry Co.:

Williamsburg:

York Co.:

James City Co.:

Isle of Wight Co.:

North Carolina

Berti Co.: 9

Camden Co.: 2

Chowan Co.: 0

Currituck Co.: 3

Dare Co.: 12

Gates Co.: 0

Hertford Co.: 0

Pasquotank Co.: 0

Perquimans Co.: 0

Northampton Co.: 254