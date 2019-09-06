PETA rescues 5 stranded pelicans from Lesner Bridge in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Five pelicans were rescued from the Lesner Bridge as Hurricane Dorian dumped rain and wind on Virginia Beach.

According to David Perle, a spokesperson with PETA, the organization's emergency rescue team received a report of a pelican that was unable to fly stranded on the bridge. When PETA arrived, they found four more pelicans struggling to take flight in the middle of the road as cars moved past.

The pelicans were taken to a local animal rehabilitator. One was treated for exposed tendons in its wing, while the rest only suffered cuts and scrapes.

PETA said once the animals recover, they will be released back into the wild.

"One call from a good Samaritan helped get these poor shell-shocked pelicans on the road to recovery," said PETA Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch in a statement. "PETA urges everyone to take action for animals during natural disasters, including by always taking animal companions with them during evacuations and keeping an eye out for animals in need."

