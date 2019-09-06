Power outage numbers in the region due to Hurricane Dorian
Here’s the latest on Hurricane Dorian’s track
Find out if you live in a flood zone

Motorists asked to plan ahead for potential Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel closure

Posted 1:39 pm, September 6, 2019, by

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel could be closed to motorists beginning as early as 2 p.m. Friday due to effects from Hurricane Dorian.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a statement that it is currently monitoring the weather conditions, and may trigger a full closure of the HRBT based on the combination of wind and wave height forecasted.

If the closure takes place, motorists can take the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel until the facility reopens.

VDOT said its area command team is coordinating with law enforcement on closures, road safety and traffic control, and said that if a closure occurs, the bridge-tunnel will reopen once conditions allow for safe travel.

For more information, click here.

Click here for more Dorian coverage.

Interactive Hurricane Tracker |  Interactive Radar |  Latest Forecast | Warnings 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.