Motorists asked to plan ahead for potential Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel closure

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel could be closed to motorists beginning as early as 2 p.m. Friday due to effects from Hurricane Dorian.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a statement that it is currently monitoring the weather conditions, and may trigger a full closure of the HRBT based on the combination of wind and wave height forecasted.

If the closure takes place, motorists can take the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel until the facility reopens.

VDOT said its area command team is coordinating with law enforcement on closures, road safety and traffic control, and said that if a closure occurs, the bridge-tunnel will reopen once conditions allow for safe travel.

