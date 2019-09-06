Major flooding likely at times of high tide Friday

Full list of local school, business and organization closings
Posted 3:26 am, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 03:36AM, September 6, 2019

Moderate to major tidal flooding is expected at times of high tide across the viewing area Friday and Saturday. Low-lying roadways will be inundated and become impassible. Areas along the coast, especially along the lower Chesapeake Bay, southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina will be impacted. Click through the graphics for tides at different locations.

 

Flood Safety Tips:

*Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road.

*Remember “Turn around don’t drown”.

*One foot of water will float most vehicles.

*Two feet of rushing water can move most vehicles.

*Do not drive around a barricade.

 

